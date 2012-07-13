LONDON, July 13 U.S. Treasury yields hovered
near record lows on Friday, with appetite for safe-haven assets
underpinned by a downgrade to Italy's sovereign rating.
* U.S. 10-year government bond yields were flat
at 1.47 percent, not far from a record low of 1.44 percent hit
in June, with analysts saying trade would be led by Europe in
the absence of any major economic data.
* The Italian auction may prove challenging after Moody's
surprised markets by downgrading Italy's sovereign ratings by
two notches to Baa2 - just two notches above junk status.
* "If you have a messy Italian auction then maybe that gives
them a bit of a bid," Charles Diebel, head of market strategy at
Lloyds Bank said. "There is nothing really driving the market
one way or the other except for Europe... People don't want to
be short, certainly not over the weekend."
* U.S. Treasuries have benefited so far this year from
turmoil in the euro zone, which is struggling with a three-year
old crisis, and more recently from signs that the global economy
is slowing.
* Releases have recently reinforced the view that the U.S.
economic recovery is faltering, while data earlier showed
China's economy grew at its slowest pace in three
years.
* Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent
meeting published this week showed the central bank was open to
buying more Treasury bonds to stimulate the economy, but that
the recovery would need to weaken further for a consensus to
build.
* In the mean time, traders expected the U.S. yield curve to
continue to flatten after the Fed decided to extend its
"Operation Twist", where it sells short-dated bonds to buy
long-dated ones in a bid to bring long-term interest rates
lower.
* "We are at yield lows here in 10-year, there is still
flattening going on in the curve 10's-30's," one trader said. "I
think Operation Twist is going to be supportive, I think the
grab for yield is going to be a continuing story, and that's
going to push yields lower, the curve is going to flatten."
* U.S. thirty-year government bond yields were
also little changed on the day at 2.56 percent.