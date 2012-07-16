LONDON, July 16 U.S. government bond prices rose
on Monday, keeping yields near historic lows as investors parked
their cash into safe-haven instruments, seeking shelter from the
euro zone debt crisis which saw Italy downgraded last week.
* On Friday, Moody's cut Italy's credit rating by two
notches, citing concerns about the liquidity of its debt market
and expectations that the economy would worsen.
* Confidence in the euro zone's ability to stem selling
pressure in Spanish and Italian debt markets was set to remain
shaky over the next few weeks. Germany's top court set a Sept.
12 deadline for a decision over whether it would block the
latest version of the euro zone rescue fund.
* Worries about flagging growth in the United States and
other large economies also lurked in the background. Retail
sales and manufacturing data later in the day will provide more
clues about whether the Federal Reserve is going to ease
monetary policy further.
* "After seeing the European Central Bank cutting the
deposit rate to zero earlier this month, the expectation is that
the Federal Reserve is going to do something as well in the near
future," one trader said.
* T-note futures were 11/64 higher at 134-23/32,
while 10-year benchmark yields were 1.5 basis points
lower at 1.4757 percent.
* Ten-year yields have been stuck in a narrow 1.45-1.70
percent range in the past month, not far from the 1.44 percent
level touched in early June, which is the lowest going back to
the early 1800s, based on data gathered by Reuters.
* "Uncertainty over the U.S. economy and ongoing concerns
about peripherals in Europe suggest that Treasuries should
remain well underpinned," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist
at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.
"If we saw any selloff in risk markets we could see 10-year
yields heading to 1.40 and below."