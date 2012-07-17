LONDON, July 17 Long-dated U.S. Treasury prices
dipped on Tuesday as investors looked to Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony later this session for hints
the central bank may be lining up a third round of asset buying.
* Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields rose 1.5 basis
points to 1.49 percent, with some in the market hoping a weak
run of U.S. data could prompt Bernanke to hint at more stimulus
- which is generally favorable for riskier assets like equities
at the expense of safe-haven bonds.
* Ten-year U.S. yields matched historical lows of 1.44
percent in the previous session after data showed a surprise
drop in retail sales in June - the latest evidence that the
world's largest economy is slowing.
* Expectations that Bernanke would signal something specific
were vulnerable to disappointment, according to some analysts.
They said it was more likely that, so soon after the central
bank extended its "Operation Twist", the Fed chief would
reiterate the bank was open to doing more but that more evidence
of weakness was needed first.
* "There are still some people that are betting on more and
I think it's most likely that they are going to be
disappointed," Philip Marey, strategist at Rabobank said.
* Minutes from the central bank's June meeting showed
recently that the Fed was open to buying more Treasury bonds to
stimulate the economy, but the recovery might need to weaken for
a consensus to build. Last month, it extended Operation Twist -
selling short-term bonds to buy long-term ones in a bid to keep
long-term interest rates low. [ID: n L1E8HKEKN]
* Thirty-year government bond yields rose 1.4
bps to 2.57 percent, while short-dated yields
were broadly steady.
* Investors will also look to industrial output data later
in the session for fresh insight into the health of the U.S.
economy. Recent releases have painted a gloomy picture, with
data on Monday showing U.S. retail sales fell for the third
straight month, the longest run of consecutive drops since 2008
when the country was mired in recession.
* Against this backdrop, and with the euro zone debt crisis
providing a steady stream of safe-haven appetite, one trader
said 10-year yields should hit new record lows.