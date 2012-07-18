LONDON, July 18 U.S. bond prices rose on
Wednesday as nerves about the euro zone debt crisis and a poor
outlook for the U.S. economy fueled flows into Treasuries
despite the lack of any new signs that the Federal Reserve could
ease monetary policy further.
* In his testimony before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke only reiterated that the central bank was
ready to act if needed, disappointing those who had bet on a
clearer signal that the Fed may embark on a third round of
large-scale bond purchases.
* He did, however, offer a gloomy view of the economy's
prospects and expressed unease over a stagnant jobs market.
* "There was something for everyone from Mr. Bernanke last
night," RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic
said. "But the bottom line is that the U.S. economy is slowing
and the Fed is pretty gloomy about the outlook and consequently
Treasuries remain underpinned."
* U.S. 10-year T-note yields were 2.7 basis
points lower on the day at 1.4807 percent. On Monday, they
matched the historic 1.4420 level hit in June - the lowest yield
since the 19th century, according to Reuters data.
* T-note futures rose 6/32 on the day to 134-47/64,
extending their gains as traders cited a media report that
quoted German Chancellor Angela Merkel as saying she could not
be sure the European project would work.
* Bernanke will address the House Financial Services
Committee at 14:00 GMT. Federal Reserve releases the Beige Book
of economic conditions at 1800 GMT.
* The Fed will buy as much as $5.50 billion in notes due
between 2020 and 2022 on Wednesday and up to $2 billion in bonds
due from 2036 to 2042 on Thursday as part of its Operation Twist
program, designed to lower borrowing rates to stimulate the
economy.