LONDON, July 24 U.S. 10-year government bond yields stayed near historic lows on Tuesday, narrowing their gap over equivalent German yields after the euro zone powerhouse saw its credit outlook revised to negative by Moody's.

* Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook for Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable on Monday, citing an increased chance that Greece could leave the euro zone and the fact that the top-rated countries might have to increase support for troubled states such as Italy and Spain.

* Benchmark 10-year T-note yields were last 1.3 basis points higher at 1.4515 percent, not far from a record low of 1.3977 percent hit in the previous session.

* The U.S./German 10-year yield spread narrowed by around 10 basis points on the day to 19.6 basis points as the outlook revision hurt Germany's safe haven appeal.

* "With growing worries over the euro zone as an entity investors seem to prefer Treasuries over Bunds at this juncture," RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

* Signs of a slowdown in the U.S. economy have also contributed to the rally in Treasuries in recent weeks. If the data continued to worsen and the Federal Reserve hinted at more monetary easing, 10-year yields could fall to "1.25 percent quite easily," Stamenkovic said.

* The marginal rise in yields on Tuesday occurred as some investors made room in their books for this week's supply of a combined $99 billion in two-, five- and seven-year notes.