LONDON, July 26 U.S. benchmark bond yields edged
off record lows in Europe on Thursday with traders pushing for
cheaper prices before an auction of $29 billion of seven-year
notes later in the day.
* The 10-year T-note last yielded 1.40 percent,
up from a record low of 1.3808 percent set on Wednesday.
* Treasury yields have been pushed down by the global growth
concerns, worries Spain will need a massive financial bailout on
top of a bank rescue plan, and concerns that Greece's debt woes
could eventually force it to exit the euro zone.
* "We've got supply in the seven-year part of the curve and
the market is setting up a little bit for that, trying to get
some concession. We've seen selling of fives and sevens," a
trader said.
* Some analysts said yields could drop further once the
supply was out of the way as the mood in the euro zone remains
fragile.
* The seven-year notes due for sale yielded 0.91 percent in
the when issued market broadly in line with the
0.91 percent yield on the current seven-year note
in the secondary market.
* The auction caps $99 billion euros in new debt sales by
the Treasury Department this week. A total of $35 billion of
five-year notes were sold on Wednesday at a record low yield,
following a record low yield in the sale of $35 billion of
two-year notes on Tuesday.
* The yield on 30-year T-bonds stood at 2.44 percent
, around the previous session's trough of 2.447
percent.