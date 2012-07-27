LONDON, July 27 U.S. bond prices edged lower on
Friday after a Le Monde newspaper report cited unnamed sources
as saying the European bailout fund and the European Central
Bank are preparing coordinated action on markets to support
Spain and Italy.
* Trading was choppy in thin volumes. Treasuries started the
European session lower after a pledge by ECB President Mario
Draghi on Thursday to do whatever it takes within the bank's
mandate to save the euro, including tackling high bond yields.
* U.S. bond prices briefly erased their losses after the
German central bank said ECB bond purchases would set wrong
incentives, but the Le Monde article pushed them lower again.
* T-note futures were 6/32 lower at 134-26/32. U.S.
10-year T-note yields were 1 basis point higher at
1.4477, not far from a record low near 1.38 percent hit earlier
this week.
* "Le Monde is the main driver there," one trader. "Markets
are expecting a potential move from the ECB again."
* The ECB meets next week to discuss its next monetary
policy move and the trader said the minimum markets expect was a
further cut in its refinancing rate from the current record low
of 0.75 percent.
* Little action, if any, is expected at the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting on July 31-Aug. 1. Some economists
think the Fed could push further into the future its conditional
pledge to keep rates near zero through late 2014.