LONDON Aug 1 U.S. government bond prices were stable in Europe on Wednesday, with investors expecting the Federal Reserve to stop short of announcing more easing measures to shore up the economy but signal it was ready to act.

* Markets are braced for another round of Fed bond purchases later this year but the Fed is expected to wait at least until September before stepping in that direction.

* Ten-year U.S. T-note yields were 1.5 basis points higher at 1.4848, while T-note futures were flat at 134-21/32.

* Societe Generale strategists said a surprise announcement of a third round of quantitative easing (QE3) on Wednesday should push 10-year yields below 1.4 percent.

* "On the other hand, if QE3 is not announced, or even mentioned on Wednesday, the market should show little reaction," they said. "Out of sight is not out of mind, and most market observers would simply circle the September meeting as the new expected date for QE3."

* The Fed meets a day before the European Central Bank, which is holding one of the most closely-watched meetings in President Mario Draghi's reign, after he said he would do whatever it takes to defend the euro.

* Draghi's comments have fueled expectations that the ECB may resume its purchases of Italian and Spanish government bonds and possibly ease monetary policy further in a bid to halt the development of the euro's crisis where it stands.

* "There is good consensus in the market that we will see further Fed asset purchases but the market is pretty convinced that we will not see them today," said Alessandro Mercuri, a rates strategist at Lloyds. "So we are all waiting for Draghi."

* Solid demand at an auction of five-year German debt - seen, like Treasures, as a safe haven from the crisis - showed investors still have doubts that Draghi can meet their expectations on Thursday.