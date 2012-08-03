LONDON Aug 3 U.S. Treasuries inched lower in European trade on Friday as some market participants pocketed profits after Thursday's rally but activity was light before non-farm payrolls data due later in the day.

* Treasuries prices jumped on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed some in markets by not delivering immediate action to stem the euro zone debt crisis. He said the ECB would gear up to buy Italian and Spanish bonds in the market, but only after euro zone governments had activated bailout funds to do the same.

* Markets were focused on the U.S. jobs report due at 1230 GMT. Treasuries could get a boost if a weak result stirs renewed speculation about the chances of further Federal Reserve monetary stimulus as early as September, while a strong result could produce the opposite reaction.

* "The volatility from yesterday washed out a lot of positions...Positioning is relatively light at this point before the jobs data. We had the FOMC in wait and see depending on the data so I don't think positioning is going to change much before the report," said Lloyds head of rates strategy Charles Diebel.

* "The consensus is for about 100,000 so you need to see something like zero or plus 200,000 to get the market moving either way," he added.

* U.S. 10-year T-notes were last 9/32 lower in price to yield 1.51 percent, up 2 basis points from levels in late New York trade, while U.S. 30-year T-bonds shed 25/32 to yield 2.59 percent.

* The Fed said on Wednesday it was prepared to act if the economy deteriorated further. But policymakers refrained from a third round of bond purchases, or extending a pledge of near-zero interest rates into 2015.