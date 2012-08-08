LONDON Aug 8 U.S. Treasuries steadied in Europe
on Wednesday, pausing after a sharp sell-off the previous day,
and may find it hard to make gains while investor expectations
remain high that policymakers will intervene to try to solve the
euro zone debt crisis.
* Yields on U.S. Treasuries have moved away from historic
lows hit on July 25 since U.S. jobs data beat forecasts last
Friday, while demand for safe-haven bonds has also lessened with
markets expecting the European Central Bank to stand by its
pledge to defend the euro.
* Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were 1.5
basis points lower at 1.61 percent, after hitting one-month
highs overnight, with T-note futures 3/32 higher at
133-43/64.
* The Treasury Department will sell $24 billion of 10-year
notes at 1700 GMT and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday
to meet its quarterly refunding needs. Before that Germany will
sell 4 billion euros of 10-year bonds.
* "We have a 10-year auction tonight, which will keep a lid
on things but if the German sale goes well we could see a bit of
a rally that will also give Treasuries a lift," a trader said.
"We've had quite a sell-off over the last few days so we may be
due a bit of a bounce."
* Ten-year yields hit a record low of 1.38 percent in late
July and are expected to stay relatively low in historic terms
while there is so much uncertainty over the health of the U.S.
economy and future of the euro zone.
* Although the ECB has outlined plans to buy sovereign debt
alongside the euro zone's bailout funds, it will not happen
before September and not unless either Spain or Italy first ask
to access the funds, something that will involve submitting to
strict supervision.
* "Anecdotal evidence suggests that poor liquidity
conditions go some way in explaining the size of market swings,"
Lloyds Bank strategists said in a research note. "Broader-based
market jitters are likely to re-emerge going into September but
markets might have locked themselves into a range until then."