LONDON, Aug 14 U.S. government bond prices edged lower on Tuesday as markets positioned for economic data expected to show a moderate rebound that would help ease concerns over low growth and could cool demand for low-risk Treasuries. * Treasury futures slipped 2/32 to 133-18/32 though traders reported that little money was changing hands during European trading, with euro zone growth numbers having no discernible market impact. * "We've a mild risk-on bias, Treasuries are under gentle pressure but nothing dramatic. The risk is that the U.S. data is a little better, that might create a bit more pressure for higher yields but I wouldn't expect it to last that long," a trader said. "I still think we represent some type of value here in Treasuries." * U.S. retail sales data due at 1230 GMT is expected to show a 0.3 percent rise in July, partially reversing June's 0.5 percent fall. * Chart analysis by UBS using stochastic momentum and moving average convergence-divergence models - which attempt to show where prices are heading - suggested Treasury futures could fall further if the market closed below 133-17/32. * "We will recommend a new short on any close under 133-17/32, initially targeting a test of the 132-18/32 June 11 low, with stops placed at 133-30/32, just above Friday's failure high," said Richard Adcock, technical analyst at UBS in London. * Ten-year Treasury yields were flat on the day at 1.666 percent and the two-year yield was steady at 0.269 percent.