LONDON, Aug 14 U.S. government bond prices edged
lower on Tuesday as markets positioned for economic data
expected to show a moderate rebound that would help ease
concerns over low growth and could cool demand for low-risk
Treasuries.
* Treasury futures slipped 2/32 to 133-18/32 though
traders reported that little money was changing hands during
European trading, with euro zone growth numbers having no
discernible market impact.
* "We've a mild risk-on bias, Treasuries are under gentle
pressure but nothing dramatic. The risk is that the U.S. data is
a little better, that might create a bit more pressure for
higher yields but I wouldn't expect it to last that long," a
trader said. "I still think we represent some type of value here
in Treasuries."
* U.S. retail sales data due at 1230 GMT is expected to show
a 0.3 percent rise in July, partially reversing June's 0.5
percent fall.
* Chart analysis by UBS using stochastic momentum and moving
average convergence-divergence models - which attempt to show
where prices are heading - suggested Treasury futures could fall
further if the market closed below 133-17/32.
* "We will recommend a new short on any close under
133-17/32, initially targeting a test of the 132-18/32 June 11
low, with stops placed at 133-30/32, just above Friday's failure
high," said Richard Adcock, technical analyst at UBS in London.
* Ten-year Treasury yields were flat on the day
at 1.666 percent and the two-year yield was steady at
0.269 percent.