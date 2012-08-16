LONDON Aug 16 Ten-year U.S. T-note yields edged higher in Europe on Thursday as investors scaled back bets the Federal Reserve will launch a new stimulus programme in September after a raft of upbeat economic data.

* Data showed on Wednesday industrial output rose in July, fuelling expectations for a stronger economic recovery in the third quarter compared with the second. The report followed forecast-beating retail sales and employment data.

* Ten-year yields were last 1 basis point higher at 1.83 percent, having risen as high as 1.857 percent earlier in the session, a three-month high. This compares with a record low of 1.38 percent hit on July 25. T-note futures were 5/64 lower at 132-16/32.

* "The market is reducing its bets of further QE (quantitative easing) by the Fed at its September meeting as data surprised on the upside," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

* The sell-off was slower on Thursday than in previous sessions as some investors booked profits before a slew of data releases later in the day, including U.S. housing starts and building permits for July, weekly jobless claims and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's August business activity survey.

* RIA's Stamenkovic said 10-year yields could establish a new range around 1.7-1.9 percent in the near term, after breaking above the roughly 1.4-1.7 percent range of the past 10 weeks.

* A slowdown in the pace of the euro zone debt crisis has also curbed safe haven flows, contributing to the recent rise in U.S. yields.