LONDON Aug 21 U.S. bond prices edged lower on
Tuesday as investors preferred riskier assets due to
expectations that the European Central Bank will intervene
eventually to ease the euro zone debt crisis, but lack of detail
about its plans limited losses.
* Traders cited a story in British newspaper The Daily
Telegraph which said it could confirm earlier reports in German
media that ECB experts were examining plans to effectively cap
Spanish and Italian bond yields.
* The ECB tried to quash speculation on Monday that it would
target specific interest rate thresholds as part of any
bond-buying programme. On Tuesday, it reiterated
the statement.
* Uncertainty about the ECB plans is high. Investors are
also concerned that the ECB's condition that troubled countries
need to ask for help from the euro zone's rescue funds before
getting assistance from the central bank may mean that the
Spanish crisis could get worse before it gets better.
* U.S. 10-year T-note yields were last 1 basis
point higher at 1.82 percent, while T-note futures were 3/64
lower at 132-15/32.
* "We are a bit weaker today due to all the speculation in
the press," one trader said. "But it's the usual story. We still
need Spain to formally request aid ... so we're back to chicken
and egg. Which comes first? Spain are 150 basis points lower in
yield than a couple of weeks ago so they're probably thinking
'why do we need to do this now?'"
* Losses were also limited by technical factors, with the
200-day moving average at 1.87 percent capping this month's
rising trend in 10-year yields on the back of improved U.S.
economic data.
* "I recognise that U.S. data has been good, but we are up
here on hope and expectation that the ECB is going to announce a
big plan on Sept. 6 (at its meeting)... and I think there's room
for Europe to disappoint" the trader said.