Mexico's peso undervalued, gains will counteract inflation - Cenbank
MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexico's peso currency has been undervalued and its strengthening will counteract inflationary pressures, the head of Mexico's central bank said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Sept 4 U.S. bond prices fell on Tuesday along with other safe-haven assets after the European Central Bank hinted at the scope of its bond-buying plans, boosting risk appetite. * Lower rated assets including Spanish and Italian bonds rallied after ECB President Mario Draghi was quoted telling lawmakers that ECB purchases of bonds with up to three-year maturities would not breach the European Union's taboo of directly financing economies. * T-note futures fell 5/32 to 134-19/32, also catching up with a fall seen in Europe on Monday when U.S markets were closed. * "Peripherals (in Europe) are doing a little better so it seems risk assets are outperforming at the cost of core," a trader said. * But losses were expected to be limited after Treasuries rallied sharply on Friday when U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke buoyed expectations of a new round of bond-buying stimulus for the country's struggling economy. * Economic data this week was expected to be key to whether those expectations gained traction and provided momentum for a fresh T-note rally. * The U.S. Institute of Supply Management manufacturing survey is forecast to show a small improvement, but the main focus will fall on Friday's non-farm payrolls report after Bernanke explicitly expressed concerns over the labour market. * "The Fed is clearly very concerned about the labour market, hence the importance of Friday's data. If we did see a downward surprise, then the markets would increase their bets of QE," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexico's peso currency has been undervalued and its strengthening will counteract inflationary pressures, the head of Mexico's central bank said on Tuesday.
June 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0205 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.840 110.45 +0.56 Sing dlr 1.380 1.3814 +0.10 Taiwan d