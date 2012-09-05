LONDON, Sept 5 U.S. Treasuries edged up in Europe on Wednesday underpinned by concerns over global growth though trade was thin before a European Central Bank meeting expected to give details of its debt crisis-fighting plan.

* Treasuries initially followed German Bunds higher after euro zone PMI data showed that the contraction that began in the region's weaker economies was now taking hold even in Germany, the currency bloc's biggest economy. Bunds later reversed the gains after a poorly received German auction of 10-year bonds.

* The euro zone PMI figures came after data on Tuesday that showed U.S. manufacturing contracted at its fastest rate in more than three years in August.

* "We're doing a little bit better on the back of the softer PMI numbers that have come out of Europe and that's contributing to a bid for Bunds and U.S. Treasuries are being dragged along with it," a trader said.

* "But everyone is watching what (ECB President Mario) Draghi is actually going to say tomorrow. So any significant move in this market is going to be held back a little bit until then," he added.

* T-note futures were last up 4/32 at 133-17/32 while benchmark 10-year yields were 0.5 basis points lower at 1.57 percent, not far from a one-month low of 1.542 percent hit on Tuesday.

* The 10-year yield has declined since a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke last Friday prompted traders to increase bets that the U.S. central bank will launch a new bond buying programme when it meets next week.

* For now, investors are looking to Thursday's ECB meeting where expectations are high that it will flesh out details of a bond buying scheme aimed at lowering the borrowing costs of indebted states such as Spain and Italy who are at the forefront of the euro zone debt crisis.

* "If it (the ECB) unveils something that is broadly in line with market expectations, we could see a risk-on type of move that pushes yields on Treasuries and German Bunds higher," a trader at a U.S. brokerage in Tokyo said. "The ECB tends to be a wild card and I would expect to see some price action this time as well."