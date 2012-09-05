LONDON, Sept 5 U.S. Treasuries edged up in
Europe on Wednesday underpinned by concerns over global growth
though trade was thin before a European Central Bank meeting
expected to give details of its debt crisis-fighting plan.
* Treasuries initially followed German Bunds higher after
euro zone PMI data showed that the contraction that began in the
region's weaker economies was now taking hold even in Germany,
the currency bloc's biggest economy. Bunds later
reversed the gains after a poorly received German auction of
10-year bonds.
* The euro zone PMI figures came after data on Tuesday that
showed U.S. manufacturing contracted at its fastest rate in more
than three years in August.
* "We're doing a little bit better on the back of the softer
PMI numbers that have come out of Europe and that's contributing
to a bid for Bunds and U.S. Treasuries are being dragged along
with it," a trader said.
* "But everyone is watching what (ECB President Mario)
Draghi is actually going to say tomorrow. So any significant
move in this market is going to be held back a little bit until
then," he added.
* T-note futures were last up 4/32 at 133-17/32 while
benchmark 10-year yields were 0.5 basis points lower
at 1.57 percent, not far from a one-month low of 1.542 percent
hit on Tuesday.
* The 10-year yield has declined since a speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke last Friday prompted traders to
increase bets that the U.S. central bank will launch a new bond
buying programme when it meets next week.
* For now, investors are looking to Thursday's ECB meeting
where expectations are high that it will flesh out details of a
bond buying scheme aimed at lowering the borrowing costs of
indebted states such as Spain and Italy who are at the forefront
of the euro zone debt crisis.
* "If it (the ECB) unveils something that is broadly in line
with market expectations, we could see a risk-on type of move
that pushes yields on Treasuries and German Bunds higher," a
trader at a U.S. brokerage in Tokyo said. "The ECB tends to be a
wild card and I would expect to see some price action this time
as well."