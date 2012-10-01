LONDON, Oct 1 U.S. 10-year Treasury yields
hovered near 3-week lows in Europe on Monday with the results of
a Spanish bank audit doing little to ease concerns over how long
it is taking the country to ask for a bailout.
* Safe-haven German Bunds sold off after an external audit
of Spain's ailing banks uncovered capital needs in line with
market expectations, but Treasuries were little changed with
traders saying it was still inevitable that the country would
need financial aid.
* The audit showed a 59.3 billion euro shortfall in the
event of a serious economic downturn. Markets were expecting 60
billion euros, but some investors had feared a higher figure.
.
* Credit agency Moody's is also expected to deliver its
verdict on the country in coming days, with Spain's rating
perched on the edge of "junk" status.
* "Moody's could potentially be a final nail in the coffin,
but rather it's more likely it keeps dragging on, one hurdle
after another, after another," a trader said. "It all just
points in one direction... heading into the end of the year,
Treasuries should still be supported here."
* Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were
unchanged at 1.633 percent, with T-note futures also
steady at 133-31/64.
* "Short term, the main driver of Treasury yields remains
Europe," Lloyds Bank strategists said in a note. "Were
expectations of a formal request for... assistance by Spain to
acquire conviction, we might see another bout of 'disaster risk
premium' unwinding."