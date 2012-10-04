LONDON Oct 4 U.S. Treasury yields inched up on Thursday, remaining within recent ranges as investors looked for fresh insight into the health of the U.S. labor market from non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.

* Ten-year U.S. bond yields rose 1 basis point to 1.63 percent, while thirty-year yields firmed 1.3 bps to 2.83 percent.

* The U.S. economy is expected to have created 113,000 non-farm payroll jobs in September, up from 96,000 in August, according to a Reuters poll, while the unemployment rate is expected to have risen to 8.2 percent from 8.1 percent.

* Data on Wednesday, including a private employment report, provided some relief but some analysts said it could not necessarily be seen as a precursor for the broader jobs number. U.S. companies added more jobs than expected in September and activity in the vast services sector picked up.

* "We are going to continue to see further evidence of a sluggish labor market which will be supportive for Treasuries in the near term," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

* Investors would also be reluctant to place big bets before minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and a meeting by the European Central Bank, where it is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 0.75 percent, analysts said.

* Stamenkovic said 10-year yields have been stuck in a 1.60-1.65 percent range. One trader said it would take a disappointing payrolls report for that yield to break the 1.60 percent level, which he said has proven to be a resistance.

* "So far that's capped the gains this week. Every time it gets up there it hits resistance, the market pulls back," one trader said. "We need a number lower than (90,000) to be able to breach 1.60 percent."