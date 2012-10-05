LONDON, Oct 5 U.S. government bonds held steady in Europe on Friday ahead of a closely watched U.S. employment report, with traders saying a minor improvement in the jobs data was already priced in. * U.S. non-farm payrolls data is expected to show that employers added 113,000 jobs in September, up from 96,000 in the previous month. Unemployment is seen rising to 8.2 percent from 8.1 percent in August, a Reuters poll showed. * Benchmark 10-year T-note yields fell 0.9 basis points to 1.6630 percent, while T-note futures were up 1/32 at 133-29/64. Traders said many investors preferred to remain on the sidelines before the release, while those who bet on a bad number and those who bet on a strong one balanced each other out. * Bank of Montreal trader Craig Collins said a payroll figure below 90,000 could push 10-year yields towards 1.60 percent, a level Treasuries have flirted with in almost every session in the past 10 days but could not clearly break. * "Payrolls have been the focus and I don't think Treasuries are going to move too much before (the release), Collins said. * Like other safe-haven assets, Treasuries have been stuck in tight ranges in recent weeks. Uncertainty on the timing of a Spanish bailout is making investors reluctant to take a strong view on what the next trend is going to be. * A rescue package would activate the European Central Bank's new bond buying plan, which many analysts see as a powerful tool to lower Spain's borrowing costs. But worries about Madrid's perceived hesitation in asking for aid are likely to limit losses for Treasuries if the U.S. payroll report comes out better than expected, analysts said. *Positioning is pretty square ... and it probably won't change dramatically after the (U.S. jobs) report anyway as the situation in Spain remains unclear," another trader said. * The Treasury will offer $66 billion in three-year notes, 10-year notes and 30-year bonds in sales next week.