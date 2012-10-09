LONDON Oct 9 U.S. Treasuries pushed higher on
Tuesday on concerns about Greece's ability to keep international
bailout payments flowing and how long Spain will wait to trigger
European Central Bank buying of its bonds.
* The market had fallen on Friday due to an unexpected fall
in the U.S. unemployment rate but the upward momentum was likely
to be capped as traders push for cheaper prices before $66
billion of debt auctions later this week.
* The International Monetary Fund, one of Greece's main
lenders, said in a report on Tuesday that Athens would miss the
five-year debt reduction target that is one of the conditions
for the country's 130 billion euro bailout.
* The IMF forecast weighed on equities and supported
Treasuries and German government bonds, as did doubts over when
Spain may ask for aid to trigger ECB intervention to lower its
borrowing costs after euro finance ministers said on Monday such
aid was not needed for now.
* "The main driver for the market is the IMF report on
Greece and they also have a more negative view on Spain which
raises questions about whether the budget deficit targets for
next year will be achieved," said RIA Capital Markets strategist
Nick Stamenkovic.
* "That's unnerved investors and is putting pressure on
equities and supporting Treasuries and Bunds but we seem to be
stuck in a narrow trading range with no real direction to
markets at the moment," he said.
* U.S. 10-year T-notes were last 11/32 up in price to yield
1.696 percent, 4 basis points down from late New
York trade on Friday. The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday
for the Columbus Day holiday although the stock market remained
open.
* The 10-year yield had hit a peak around 1.74 percent on
Friday, the highest in about two weeks, after the U.S.
unemployment rate fell to 7.8 percent in September, the lowest
level since January 2009.
* "Lower equities, and the negative headlines on Greece are
adding to the risk-off tone but there's no chance of the
(Treasuries) market running away from here," a trader said.
* "I wouldn't chase the market here ahead of auctions. It's
looking a little rich going into the New York open and I would
look for yields to go up a little before the auctions," he
added.
* The Treasury will auction three- and 10-year notes as well
as 30-year bonds this week.
* The 30-year T-bond yielded 2.93 percent, 4 bps
down on the day and after having rise as high as 2.97 percent on
Friday, its highest since Sept. 21.