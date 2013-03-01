LONDON, March 1 U.S. government bonds rose in
Europe on Friday on concerns about the economic impact of
automatic federal spending cuts kicking in and uncertainty over
Italy's political deadlock.
Across-the-board budget cuts worth $85 billion - known as
sequestration - will be introduced on Friday after U.S.
lawmakers failed to reach a deal to avert them, increasing
demand for safe-haven bonds.
The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it is
likely to cut its 2013 growth forecast for the United States by
at least half a percentage point if the cuts are fully
implemented. The Fund's current estimation is that he U.S.
economy will expand by 2 percent this year.
Ten-year U.S. T-note yields were last 1.9 basis
points lower at 1.8619 percent, while T-note futures were
13/64 higher at 132-29/32.
However, yield falls were limited due to cautious
positioning for manufacturing and consumption data later in the
day.
"You have the (sequestration) factor, but you also have key
data today which may come higher than expected ... and then you
see the Treasuries selling off," said Alan McQuaid, chief
economist at Merrion Stockbrokers.
"I don't think we will go below 1.80 (in 10-year yields)
near-term."
Italy's inconclusive election result continued to fuel flows
into assets perceived as safe havens. The main worry there is
that a prolonged political deadlock may impede the country's
efforts to curb its 2 trillion euro debt pile and eventually
cause a new wave of contagion in the euro zone.
"Until we will have a government in Italy, the 10-year
Treasury yield is unlikely to rise back up to around two
percent," said Hiroki Shimazu, senior market economist at SMBC
Nikko Securities.