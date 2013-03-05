LONDON, March 5 U.S. debt prices dipped on
Tuesday, weighed down by some modest risk-taking in European
trading despite Italy's political crisis, and with investors
betting on strong U.S. data later in the week.
Treasury futures fell 9/64 to 131-31/64, taking
10-year bond yields 1.6 basis points higher to
1.89 percent - towards the top of the range in place since
Italian elections a week ago sparked a rally in low-risk U.S.
debt.
Since then, market sentiment has stabilised and while Italy
still looks set for prolonged political deadlock, investors have
been cautiously returning to riskier asset classes.
Despite the United States also facing automatic spending
cuts that could limit growth, comments supporting loose central
bank policy from the Federal Reserve overshadowed both these
concerns and helped to boost equity markets.
"Markets seem to have acknowledged that the other main
driver, i.e. political uncertainty in Italy, faces a number of
technical steps before coming back to prominence," Lloyds Bank
strategists said in a note.
Traders also cited heavy selling in five-year bonds as
investors closed out profitable relative-value trades that had
taken advantage of a short-term distortion in the steepness of
the U.S. yield curve.
Yields were seen more likely to test the top of the 1.91 to
1.83 range that has contained the last six trading session than
the bottom going into Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
"I don't know what the catalyst could be to move this market
lower in yields before non-farms. Everyone's expecting non-farms
to be much better," a trader said.
"The contrarian in you would say use that to go long, but
the risk is that the number does come in significantly higher."
Wednesday's ADP employment report could produce a bump in
the road between now and Friday if it curbs the market's
expectation for a strong payrolls figure. But, market
participants said the patchy correlation between the two data
sets would reduce the impact on Treasury prices.