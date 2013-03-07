LONDON, March 7 U.S. Treasuries held steady on Thursday as higher yields lured some investors back into the market but gains were limited after strong jobs data the previous day added to signs of improvement in the U.S. economy. Speculation that the Bank of England could announce more bond purchases later in the day and expectations the European Central Bank will signal continued loose monetary policy at its meeting also supported demand for low risk bonds. Ten-year T-notes were last 3/32 up in price to yield 1.93 percent. The 10-year yield was not very far from Wednesday's peak of 1.944 percent, its highest level in more than a week. "The market has been down over the last few days but we're seeing some stability and it's even trading a little bit better this morning," a trader said. "But trading is light as don't forget we have Bank of England and the ECB and these are going to be potentially big market-moving events. People are expecting the BoE to do 25 billion pounds in QE (bond purchases) so anything less than that is going to be a disappointment for the market." one trader said. Investors were also wary of taking bid positions before the U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday. The ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday that private employers added 198,000 jobs last month, handily beating expectations. "As a whole, I don't feel like there are a huge amount of investors anxious to move positions around before this number," a Tokyo-based trader said.