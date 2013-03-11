LONDON, March 11 U.S. benchmark 10-year T-note
yields hovered near 11-month highs in Europe on Monday as
Italy's rating cut offset selling pressure caused by
better-than-expected jobs data last week.
Rating agency Fitch cut Italy's sovereign rating by one
notch to BBB-plus with a negative outlook, saying last month's
inconclusive election result complicated efforts to get the
economy out of its deep recession and curb debt.
The move hit Italian bonds and spurred flows into safe-haven
assets such as German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries.
U.S. 10-year T-note yields were 0.5 basis points
lower at 2.0436 percent, having hit an 11-month high of 2.087
percent on Friday after data showed non-farm payrolls jumped by
236,000 jobs last month, well above expectations of a 160,000
gain.
"We had very strong data on Friday ... The U.S. continues to
show signs of recovery. Having said that, we've got to levels
where we found support, namely 2.06 (percent) which was enough
to bring some buyers," one trader said.
"Real money (investors) which have been on the sidelines
have been buying the dip (in price)."
He expected T-note yields to trade in a roughly 1.96-2.06
percent range in the near-term, which was the range they traded
for most of February before the Italian election outcome sent
them below 2 percent.
Despite the improvement in the labor market, U.S. primary
dealers expect the Federal Reserve to continue its program of
debt purchases through 2013 in an effort to prop up the economy,
according to a Reuters poll conducted on Friday after the
release of the jobs data.
All of 17 primary dealers - the large financial institutions
that deal directly with the Fed - said they expect the central
bank to continue buying debt until at least late this year, and
11 of the 17 expect the buying to continue into 2014.