LONDON, March 12 U.S. bonds rose on Tuesday as
higher yields lured investors and as Treasuries tracked other
safe-haven markets higher in the absence of key domestic data
releases.
Ten-year U.S. yields fell 3 basis points to 2.03
percent as bond prices rose along with those of German Bunds and
British gilts, which benefited from data showing a surprise fall
in UK industrial output in January.
Better-than-expected jobs data on Friday pushed ten-year
Treasury yields to their highest levels since April at 2.087
percent and borrowing costs have struggled to break past that
level since.
"We reached support levels last week, we have definitely
seen some better buying of real money accounts," one trader
said.
"We are range-trading and are at the upper-end of the range,
so I would not be surprised to see buying continue," he said,
betting 10-year yields could fall to 1.95-1.92 percent.
Buying however could be limited before $66 billion of U.S.
debt supply this week, with the Treasury auctioning $32 billion
of three-year notes on Tuesday, $21 billion of reopened 10-year
notes on Wednesday and $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
"I think it will be difficult to breach 2 percent in the
next 24 hours," a second trader said.
Recent upbeat economic releases out of the United States
have fueled optimism about the world economy. Investors will be
looking at retail sales on Wednesday for fresh evidence of this.
Five-year U.S. yields were 2.2 bps lower at 0.88
percent, while thirty-year borrowing costs were 2.8
bps lower at 3.23 percent.
