LONDON, March 12 U.S. bonds rose on Tuesday as higher yields lured investors and as Treasuries tracked other safe-haven markets higher in the absence of key domestic data releases.

Ten-year U.S. yields fell 3 basis points to 2.03 percent as bond prices rose along with those of German Bunds and British gilts, which benefited from data showing a surprise fall in UK industrial output in January.

Better-than-expected jobs data on Friday pushed ten-year Treasury yields to their highest levels since April at 2.087 percent and borrowing costs have struggled to break past that level since.

"We reached support levels last week, we have definitely seen some better buying of real money accounts," one trader said.

"We are range-trading and are at the upper-end of the range, so I would not be surprised to see buying continue," he said, betting 10-year yields could fall to 1.95-1.92 percent.

Buying however could be limited before $66 billion of U.S. debt supply this week, with the Treasury auctioning $32 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday, $21 billion of reopened 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds on Thursday.

"I think it will be difficult to breach 2 percent in the next 24 hours," a second trader said.

Recent upbeat economic releases out of the United States have fueled optimism about the world economy. Investors will be looking at retail sales on Wednesday for fresh evidence of this.

Five-year U.S. yields were 2.2 bps lower at 0.88 percent, while thirty-year borrowing costs were 2.8 bps lower at 3.23 percent. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)