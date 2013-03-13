LONDON, March 13 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Wednesday, extending their gains as European shares retreated
after a string of weak earnings and following a subdued showing
on Wall Street overnight.
Higher borrowing costs and weak demand at an Italian bond
auction, the first after the country's credit ratings were cut
by Fitch on Friday due to political uncertaint, supported demand
for low-risk government debt but the gains in Treasuries were
seen capped before U.S. retail sales data.
The 10-year T-note was last up 4/32 in price to yield 2.005
percent compared with 2.019 percent in late U.S.
trade on Tuesday and down from an 11-month high of 2.087 percent
hit after strong payrolls data on Friday.
While the February jobs data pointed to a solid recovery in
U.S. employment, boosting share prices, the Federal Reserve's
bond-buying underpinned the Treasuries market.
"The equities rally seems to be running out of steam. We saw
signs of profit taking in Japanese and U.S. stock markets and
that has flowed through to Europe so U.S. Treasuries got a bit
of a bid this morning," said Nick Stamenkovic, a rate strategist
at RIA Capital markets.
"We saw very good support at the 2.05 percent level (in the
10-year yield) after strong employment report last week but
overall the Fed is perceived to be buying Treasuries ... so the
downside for Treasuries is limited near term."
Some investors are not persuades that the U.S. economy can
gain further momentum in the face of a sharp fiscal drag,
including tax hikes in January and spending cuts that set in
this month.
"We need to be cautious about downside risks in today's
retail sales data as the full impact of payroll tax hikes might
not have been in January data. And there was also talk last
month that Wal-Mart had a sales slump in February," said
Shinichiro Kadota, fixed income strategist at Barclays.
Kadota was referring to media reports that quoted a
mid-level executive's email as saying the world's largest
retailer, seen as a bellwether of U.S. consumption, had the
worst sales start to any month in seven years in February.
Economists polled by Reuters expect retail sales to have
risen 0.5 percent in February after a 0.1 percent increase in
January. The data is due at 1230 GMT.
Focus is also on the Treasury sale of $21 billion of 10-year
notes later in the day which could benefit from the backup in
yields. The Treasury's $32 billion auction of three-year notes
on Tuesday was well received and easily absorbed.