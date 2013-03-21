LONDON, March 21 U.S. Treasuries steadied in Europe on Thursday after slipping the previous day on the Federal Reserve commitment to its accommodative policy and as investors refocused on Cyprus' debt problems.

Although the Fed's policy-setting committee gave a nod to brighter economic signs in the United States, Chairman Ben Bernanke said he had not yet seen meaningful changes to the troubled labour market hence its aggressive policy stimulus stance.

With the Fed meeting out of the way, market focus shifted back to Cyprus as the Mediterranean island scrambled to avert financial meltdown after its parliament rejected a European Union bailout that included a call for a levy on bank deposits.

"There were no surprises from the Fed last night and there's no real progress on Cypriot talks. On the latter, until we hear some news about how the situation is going to be resolved we are not likely to find much direction in the market," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec in London.

The 10-year T-note yield was last at 1.958 percent, unchanged from late U.S. levels. The benchmark yield rose on Wednesday more than five basis points after the Fed outcome prompted investors to favour riskier assets to the detriment of safe haven Treasuries.

Cyprus ordered banks to stay shut till next week to avert financial chaos as it turned to Russia for aid.

"Considering the damage to people's everyday life, they won't be able to extend the bank holiday beyond that. So in that sense, time is limited and the market is likely to be driven by Cyprus for the next few days," said Hiroki Shimazu, senior market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.

Traders were also looking to existing home sales, weekly jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed sentiment data due out later in the day which could prompt a backup in yields if it maintains the recent upbeat trend.

The 30-year T-bond yield was last at 1.95 percent , 1.3 bps lower than in late U.S. trade.