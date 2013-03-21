LONDON, March 21 U.S. Treasuries steadied in
Europe on Thursday after slipping the previous day on the
Federal Reserve commitment to its accommodative policy and as
investors refocused on Cyprus' debt problems.
Although the Fed's policy-setting committee gave a nod to
brighter economic signs in the United States, Chairman Ben
Bernanke said he had not yet seen meaningful changes to the
troubled labour market hence its aggressive policy stimulus
stance.
With the Fed meeting out of the way, market focus shifted
back to Cyprus as the Mediterranean island scrambled to avert
financial meltdown after its parliament rejected a European
Union bailout that included a call for a levy on bank deposits.
"There were no surprises from the Fed last night and there's
no real progress on Cypriot talks. On the latter, until we hear
some news about how the situation is going to be resolved we are
not likely to find much direction in the market," said Philip
Shaw, chief economist at Investec in London.
The 10-year T-note yield was last at 1.958
percent, unchanged from late U.S. levels. The benchmark yield
rose on Wednesday more than five basis points after the Fed
outcome prompted investors to favour riskier assets to the
detriment of safe haven Treasuries.
Cyprus ordered banks to stay shut till next week to avert
financial chaos as it turned to Russia for aid.
"Considering the damage to people's everyday life, they
won't be able to extend the bank holiday beyond that. So in that
sense, time is limited and the market is likely to be driven by
Cyprus for the next few days," said Hiroki Shimazu, senior
market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
Traders were also looking to existing home sales, weekly
jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed sentiment data due out later
in the day which could prompt a backup in yields if it maintains
the recent upbeat trend.
The 30-year T-bond yield was last at 1.95 percent
, 1.3 bps lower than in late U.S. trade.