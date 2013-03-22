LONDON, March 22 U.S. government bond prices
rose on Friday as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets
from a crisis that could push Cyprus out of the euro zone.
The European Union has given Cyprus until Monday to raise
the 5.8 billion euros it needs to secure a 10 billion euro
international bailout or face the collapse of its financial
system.
Ten-year U.S. T-note yields were last 1.2 basis
points lower at 1.9026 percent, while T-note futures were 7/32
higher at 131-20/32.
"My gut feeling is that they will come up with something
(for Cyprus)... but it could drag on till the last minute so it
is likely that Bunds and Treasuries will be supported going into
the weekend," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion
Stockbrokers.
Ten-year yields have fallen less than 10 basis points this
week, a move which some analysts said was muted, pointing to the
fact that the market still believes Cyprus and euro zone
policymakers will come up with a plan B.
On Tuesday, angry Cypriot lawmakers threw out a plan to
raise the 5.8 billion through a tax on deposits.
The relatively modest move in yields also suggested the
market was probably unprepared for a scenario in which Cyprus
left the euro.
"You could argue there's complacency there. If Cyprus did
leave the euro you would expect a big fall in yields," McQuaid
said.