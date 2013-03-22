LONDON, March 22 U.S. government bond prices rose on Friday as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets from a crisis that could push Cyprus out of the euro zone.

The European Union has given Cyprus until Monday to raise the 5.8 billion euros it needs to secure a 10 billion euro international bailout or face the collapse of its financial system.

Ten-year U.S. T-note yields were last 1.2 basis points lower at 1.9026 percent, while T-note futures were 7/32 higher at 131-20/32.

"My gut feeling is that they will come up with something (for Cyprus)... but it could drag on till the last minute so it is likely that Bunds and Treasuries will be supported going into the weekend," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers.

Ten-year yields have fallen less than 10 basis points this week, a move which some analysts said was muted, pointing to the fact that the market still believes Cyprus and euro zone policymakers will come up with a plan B.

On Tuesday, angry Cypriot lawmakers threw out a plan to raise the 5.8 billion through a tax on deposits.

The relatively modest move in yields also suggested the market was probably unprepared for a scenario in which Cyprus left the euro.

"You could argue there's complacency there. If Cyprus did leave the euro you would expect a big fall in yields," McQuaid said.