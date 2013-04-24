LONDON, April 24 U.S. Treasuries slipped on Wednesday as investors braced for supply this session, but were seen remaining within tight ranges.

* U.S. 10-year yields rose 1 basis point to 1.72 percent, sticking to the bottom of a 1.70-1.90 percent range it has held for most of April.

* The market faces $99 billion in government debt supply this week, including five-year paper later on Wednesday and 7-year notes on Thursday.

* Investors will also be looking at durable good numbers this session and gross domestic product data on Friday to see if it will shed any light on an ongoing debate about when the Federal Reserve may be able to begin exiting from its ultra-loose monetary policy.

* "You need something less mixed in the way of economic data and you need something which generates some fear in the equity market to break us (from this range) one way or another," Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities said.