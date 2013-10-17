* U.S. debt deal seen stop-gap and this may weigh on economy
* Short-term bill market rallies as default averted
* Long-term bonds firm as business confidence may take a hit
* Fed may also delay plans to reduce stimulus
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 17 U.S. Treasuries rallied in Europe
on Thursday after a deal to avoid a U.S. default was seen as a
stop-gap, sparking long-term growth concerns that could delay
Federal Reserve plans to reduce bond-buying stimulus.
A last-minute deal to lift the U.S. debt limit paved the way
for the U.S. government to re-open after more than two weeks,
but it only secured funding until Jan. 15, raising the
likelihood of another round of political brinkmanship.
The fact the agreement left unresolved fundamental issues of
spending and deficits brought only short-term relief and raised
long-term worries that the debt ceiling would become a
structural drag on the economy.
This in turn was likely also to delay plans by the Federal
Reserve to trim its vast bond purchase programme, giving an
extra boost to Treasuries, analysts said.
With the risk of a near-term historic default averted,
October T-bill yields fell by more than two thirds
to 0.21 percent.
The impact on investor appetite for risky assets, however,
was limited and longer-dated paper, seen as a safe-haven even
during the budget deadlock, also rallied. Ten-year U.S. T-note
yields fell 5 bps to 2.62 percent, while T-note
futures rose 12/32 to 126-41/64.
"The nature of the deal disappointed because we're going to
see this game happening all over again next year," Rabobank
strategist Philip Marey said. "It casts dark clouds over the
economy - politics are now the main drag for growth in the U.S."
Expressing similar concerns, Chinese rating agency Dagong
downgraded the United States to A- from A and maintained a
negative outlook on the rating. Its ratings are hardly followed
outside China and the change did not move markets.
The deal is likely to release a flood of economic data that
has been delayed by the government shutdown.
"It's back to fundamentals now," Investec chief economist
Philip Shaw said.
"First, there's been a slowdown in the economy in the fourth
quarter; second, the pause in economic data during the
government shutdown failed to give a more complete picture of
what's going on; and third, it's possible that we go through
this once again in January."
While most T-bill yields retreated, those of bills maturing
in February remained near their highest levels
since they were issued. They were last quoted at 0.10 percent,
having hit a high of 0.14 percent on Wednesday.
"Over the course of January we're going to see the same
thing happening to bills maturing around that date that we've
seen with October T-bills," Rabobank's Marey said.