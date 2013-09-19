* High-grade supply could top US$10 billion on Thursday
* Bank spreads scream tighter post Summers and Fed news
By Danielle Robinson
NEW YORK, Sept 19 (IFR) - Banks and other financial
institutions led a charge of at least 10 issuers into the US
investment-grade bond market on Thursday, after the Federal
Reserve's surprise decision not to start winding down its
bond-buying program just yet.
The Fed's announcement, which caught much of the market off
guard, sent Treasury yields - and thus borrowing costs - falling
sharply, encouraging issuers to try to get new deals done before
an anticipated rates rise in the months ahead.
Citigroup, Union Bank and BB&T were among the first to
announce benchmark-sized deals Thursday, quickly followed by
Sweden's Svenska Handelsbanken, Brazil's development bank BNDES,
Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp and Reinsurance Group of America.
In the corporate sector, engines and equipment maker Cummins
Inc weighed in with an offer of US$1 billion of 10 and 30-year
notes, while smaller offerings were announced by UDR, a real
estate investment trust, and Trilliant Exploration.
The slew of deals comes as the 10-year Treasury yield opened
up around 2.7% this morning, about 20bp tighter than last
Friday, when global markets were bracing for a move by the Fed
to start trimming its US$85 billion in monthly asset purchases.
Senior unsecured bank bond spreads have tightened by as much
as 10bp this week, while subordinated debt by both US and Yankee
banks have racheted in 20bp across the board.
The rally began on Monday after Lawrence Summers, a policy
hawk thought to be opposed to extending the Fed's asset buying,
withdrew from the race to succeed Ben Bernanke as Fed chairman.
It then accelerated after the Fed committed to its
quantitative easing programme, providing additional impetus to
what was already a red-hot market.
"We expect to see further declines in spreads, especially in
subordinated and preferreds issued by banks, because these are
the areas that were most beaten up in recent months by
expectations that the 10-year (Treasury yield) was going above
3%," said one debt capital markets coverage banker specializing
in the Financial Institutions Group (FIG) sector.
The self-imposed blackout season, which kicks in towards
month-end for many institutions ahead of the release of
quarterly earnings, has provided more impetus for banks to get
deals done before the end of next week.
Even before the Fed's surprise decision, the US
investment-grade bond market had been on a tear. Following
Wednesday's close, the high-grade month-to-date issuance volume
was just over US$97.6 billion - well past the US$87.8 billion in
the same time period last year. Thursday's deals could end up
accounting for roughly another US$10 billion in supply.
And investor interest in at least some of the new deals on
offer has been strong. Brazil's BNDES attracted more than US$11
billion of orders for its new trade, which was subsequently
increased in size to US$2.5 billion.
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Additional reporting by Joan
Magee and Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie and
Natalie Harrison)