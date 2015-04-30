NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. Treasuries yields rose in April for their second monthly increase since January due to heavy bond supply, and less pessimism about Europe that spurred heavy selling in German Bunds and other low-risk government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields were on track to rise 11 basis points in April following a 6.8 basis-point decline in March, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)