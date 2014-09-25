* Share of primary dealer purchase biggest in three months
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Large investment managers,
small bond dealers and other direct bidders bought their
smallest share at a U.S. seven-year Treasuries auction in more
than two years, data from Treasury Department released on
Thursday.
This group of bidders bought 10.02 percent of the $29
billion in a seven-year note issue offered on Thursday. This was
the smallest percentage since the 7.06 percent at a seven-year
auction in July 2012. The rate for August's
auction was 20.43 percent.
The level of direct purchases fell short of analysts'
expectations following a weak $35 billion five-year note auction
on Wednesday.
"Overall, a soft auction," Aaron Kohli, an interest rate
strategist with BNP Paribas wrote in a note.
Analysts blamed the below-average demand from direct bidders
on Thursday's safehaven rally in U.S. Treasuries that made the
seven-year supply more expensive.
Worries on when Federal Reserve might raise interest rates
likely reduced bidding for five-year and seven-year supply,
analysts said.
The decline in direct bidding resulted in higher awards to
primary dealers, the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business
directly with the Fed. Primary dealers bought 41.65 percent of
the latest seven-year note supply, their biggest share in three
months.
Indirect bidders which include foreign central banks bought
48.33 percent at the latest seven-year auction, compared with
48.84 percent in August.
The bid-to-cover ratio, or the amount of bids to the amount
of seven-year notes offered, was 2.48, the lowest since June.
The relatively low demand for this seven-year note due in
Sept. 30, 2021 resulted in a yield of 2.235
percent, up from 2.045 percent in August.
