NEW YORK Aug 25 U.S. Treasuries yields scaled back from session highs in early U.S. trading on Tuesday after China's central bank lowered interest rates as well as required bank reserves in a bid to support its economy and a reeling local stock market.

Fears about China stoked a dramatic global market selloff on Monday, as investors stampeded into Treasuries, German Bunds, yen and other low-risk assets.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last down 20/32 in price, yielding 2.066 percent, up nearly 7 basis points from late Monday. The 10-year yield fell to a four-month low of 1.9050 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)