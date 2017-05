NEW YORK, April 28 U.S. Treasuries yields pared their earlier increase on Tuesday as the Conference Board's gauge on domestic consumer confidence surprise drop to its lowest since December revived worries about U.S. consumer spending in the coming months.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes was last 1.945 percent, up 2.3 basis points from late on Monday, while the 30-year bond yield was 2.642 percent, 3.2 basis points higher on the day.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)