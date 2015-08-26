UPDATE 1-Fed official warns Fannie-Freddie reforms could cause shocks
* Cites risk of sharp U.S. unemployment drop (Recasts to focus on GSE reform, adds)
NEW YORK Aug 26 Most U.S. Treasuries prices turned positive on Wednesday, erasing earlier losses, after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said a September rate hike seems less compelling than a few weeks ago in the wake of recent global market turmoil.
U.S. bond prices had fallen on gains on Wall Street and a surprisingly upbeat report on U.S. durable goods orders in July.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 3/32 in price for a yield of 2.122 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Tuesday. They were down as much as 10/32 earlier, hitting a one-week high in yield at 2.168 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
