NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. Treasuries prices firmed on Friday, erasing earlier losses, on Friday after data on durable goods orders in March showed continued weakness in business investment spending, supporting the view the U.S. economy is not strong enough for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up 2/32 in price for a yield of 1.937 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Thursday.

