NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. Treasuries prices clung to earlier gains on Thursday as data on domestic durables goods orders in August came within expectations, supporting the view of a pullback in business activities due to a strong dollar and worries about China.

The government said orders for airplanes, machineries and other big-ticket items fell 2 percent in August, matching Reuters' median forecast among economists. The July increase was revised down to 1.9 percent from the originally reported 2.2 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes rose 11/32 in price for a yield of 2.107 percent, down nearly 4 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield touched its lowest level in four weeks at 2.102 percent after the latest durables goods data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)