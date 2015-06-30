DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, June 30 U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices approached session highs midday Tuesday after an euro zone official told Reuters there was "no way" the Eurogroup will release cash for Greece to meet its debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund.
The long bond was last up 12/32 in price for a yield of 3.079 percent, down 2 basis points from Monday's close, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.