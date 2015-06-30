NEW YORK, June 30 U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices approached session highs midday Tuesday after an euro zone official told Reuters there was "no way" the Eurogroup will release cash for Greece to meet its debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund.

The long bond was last up 12/32 in price for a yield of 3.079 percent, down 2 basis points from Monday's close, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)