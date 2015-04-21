* U.S. bond market gives up early gains in choppy trading
* ECB may reduce collateral value for Greek banks -Bloomberg
* Trading volume paltry on scant U.S. data before Fed
meeting
(Recast lead, updates market action, adds quotes)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 21 U.S. Treasuries prices fell
on Tuesday, adding to the prior day's losses, as some traders
pared their bullish bets tied to soft domestic data and concerns
whether Greece would hammer out a deal with its creditors before
it runs out cash.
Analysts downplayed the two-day market decline due to meager
activity with daily futures volumes at their lowest in about two
weeks.
"There's not a lot of conviction in either direction for the
market," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York.
Investors were hesitant to add to their bond holdings in the
absence of major domestic data and in advance of the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting next week, analysts said.
While the U.S. central bank is not expected to raise
interest rates next Wednesday, a generally held view the Fed
would likely end its near zero rate policy by the end of the
year remains.
In mid-afternoon U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes were down 5/32 in price to yield 1.916
percent, up almost 2 basis points from late on Monday. The
10-year yield traded within a narrow 5.5 basis-point range.
The 30-year bond was down 12/32 in price,
yielding 2.591 percent, up 2 basis points following a near 7
basis points rise on Monday.
Staff at the European Central Bank have prepared a plan to
reduce further the value it assigns to securities Greek banks
use to get emergency funding, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The
article propelled Greek yields to their highest levels in over
two years.
The report intensified anxiety about Greece and whether it
might exit the euro zone if it cannot reach a deal with its
creditors before it runs out of cash.
"That's still the biggest market driver," said Tom di
Galoma, head of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital
Markets in New York.
Traders have worried Greece's departure will hurt the euro
and pose a drag on the global economy, though European
policymakers have downplayed such a move and its related risk to
a "Grexit."
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Tuesday his
government and its lenders will reach a debt deal but it may not
happen by Friday when the Eurogroup meets.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Dan
Grebler and Diane Craft)