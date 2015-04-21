* U.S. bond market gives up early gains in choppy trading * ECB may reduce collateral value for Greek banks -Bloomberg * Trading volume paltry on scant U.S. data before Fed meeting (Recast lead, updates market action, adds quotes) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 21 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday, adding to the prior day's losses, as some traders pared their bullish bets tied to soft domestic data and concerns whether Greece would hammer out a deal with its creditors before it runs out cash. Analysts downplayed the two-day market decline due to meager activity with daily futures volumes at their lowest in about two weeks. "There's not a lot of conviction in either direction for the market," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Investors were hesitant to add to their bond holdings in the absence of major domestic data and in advance of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, analysts said. While the U.S. central bank is not expected to raise interest rates next Wednesday, a generally held view the Fed would likely end its near zero rate policy by the end of the year remains. In mid-afternoon U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 5/32 in price to yield 1.916 percent, up almost 2 basis points from late on Monday. The 10-year yield traded within a narrow 5.5 basis-point range. The 30-year bond was down 12/32 in price, yielding 2.591 percent, up 2 basis points following a near 7 basis points rise on Monday. Staff at the European Central Bank have prepared a plan to reduce further the value it assigns to securities Greek banks use to get emergency funding, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The article propelled Greek yields to their highest levels in over two years. The report intensified anxiety about Greece and whether it might exit the euro zone if it cannot reach a deal with its creditors before it runs out of cash. "That's still the biggest market driver," said Tom di Galoma, head of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets in New York. Traders have worried Greece's departure will hurt the euro and pose a drag on the global economy, though European policymakers have downplayed such a move and its related risk to a "Grexit." Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Tuesday his government and its lenders will reach a debt deal but it may not happen by Friday when the Eurogroup meets. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Dan Grebler and Diane Craft)