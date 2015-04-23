* Investors hesitant to jump back into U.S. bonds
* U.S. yields had early fall on weak overseas factory data
* U.S. to sell $18 bln 5-year inflation-protected notes
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. Treasuries yields were
little changed on Thursday with benchmark yields hovering near
3-1/2 week highs after a broad selloff in Treasuries, German
Bunds and British Gilts on Wednesday.
Analysts blamed the market downdraft on a combination of
factors, including a perceived hawkish tilt in the minutes of
the Bank of England's previous meeting as well as investors
paring heavy holdings in Bunds due to the European Central
Bank's bond purchase programs, and concerns about Greece
striking a deal with its creditors.
With liquidity remaining poor, investors were reluctant to
jump back into bonds.
"A lot of people were caught off guard by the selloff
yesterday. No one is willing to take big positions right now,"
said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD
Securities in New York.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields were
up fractionally at 1.973 percent after hitting 1.993 percent on
Wednesday, which was the highest in 3-1/2 weeks, according to
Reuters data.
The 30-year bond yield edged up 0.4 basis point
from late Wednesday at 2.658 percent, a day after reaching 2.679
percent, the highest in five weeks.
Treasuries yields fell in early action on data that showed
slowing factory activity in Europe and Asia, supporting the view
of a global economy that requires more central bank stimulus
rather than less.
Uneasiness about Greece limited yield rises.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was expected to push Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday to move faster to
agree to detailed economic reforms that are crucial to unlocking
more aid before Athens runs out of cash.
As U.S. businesses have blamed a strong dollar for hurting
exports and profits, domestic labor conditions signaled ongoing
jobs growth. The number of Americans filing for first-time
jobless benefits rose unexpectedly last week by 1,000 to
295,000, but the underlying trend was seen consistent with
employers hiring more workers.
On the supply front, the Treasury Department will sell $18
billion of five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities
at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).
This type of U.S. government bond has fared better than
regular Treasuries in April as oil prices have stabilized and
data suggest domestic inflation might climb toward the Federal
Reserve's 2 percent target later this year.
TIPS has earned a 0.68 percent return so far this month,
compared with a 0.20 percent loss among nominal Treasuries,
according to indexes compiled by Barclays.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway)