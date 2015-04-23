* U.S. sells $18 bln 5-year TIPS to mediocre demand
* AT&T bond deal lures investor attention from Treasuries
* Steep fall in U.S. new home sales revives economic worries
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. Treasuries yields fell
on Thursday with benchmark yields retreating from 3-1/2 week
highs as investors stepped back in the bond market a day after a
broad selloff in Treasuries, German Bunds and British Gilts.
A larger-than-expected 11.4 percent drop in domestic new
home sales in March, together with disappointing global factory
data, rekindled doubts about whether the U.S. economy is strong
enough for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this
year.
"The weaker economic data certainly helped pulled some bids
back into the market," said Andrew Richman, fixed income
strategist at SunTrust Private Wealth Management in Palm Beach,
Florida.
Uneasiness about Greece and its future in the euro zone also
underpinned safe-haven demand for Treasuries.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called for a speeding up
of work to conclude a reform-for-cash deal with euro zone
creditors to keep his country afloat after talks with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields fell
3.5 basis points to 1.937 percent after hitting 1.993 percent on
Wednesday, which was the highest in 3-1/2 weeks, according to
Reuters data.
The 30-year bond yield slipped 3 basis points
from late Wednesday to 2.623 percent, a day after reaching 2.679
percent, the highest in five weeks.
Analysts blamed Wednesday's market downdraft on factors
including a perceived hawkish tilt in the minutes of the Bank of
England's previous meeting and investors paring heavy holdings
in Bunds due to the European Central Bank's bond purchase
programs, and concerns about Greece.
The number of Americans filing for first-time jobless
benefits rose unexpectedly last week by 1,000 to 295,000, but
the underlying trend was seen consistent with employers hiring
more workers.
Thursday's drop in yields was also limited by gains on Wall
Street where the Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq composite was
on track to record closing highs.
On the supply front, the Treasury Department sold $18
billion of five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities
to mediocre demand.
Low-yielding Treasuries were overshadowed by a robust
corporate bond sector where AT&T launched a $17.5 billion deal,
which is the third biggest ever, according to IFR, a unit of
Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway and
David Gregorio)