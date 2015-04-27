* Greek debt yields fall on Greek debt team reshuffle
* U.S. to sell $26 bln 2-year fixed-rate notes
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. Treasuries prices fell
on Monday as investors made room for the upcoming $26 billion of
two-year notes, part of this week's $90 billion in fixed-rate
government debt supply.
The decline in bond prices was modest as traders were
reluctant to make big bets ahead of the two-day Federal Reserve
policy meeting that begins on Tuesday.
Analysts expected no change in policy stance from the
Federal Open Market Committee as recent domestic data have been
weaker than forecast and a strong dollar has crimped export
activities.
"I expect the Fed to do nothing. I don't think the data are
there for them to be tweaking things," said Brian Rehling, chief
fixed-income strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis,
Missouri.
The U.S. bond market was weaker earlier Monday as traders
reduced their safe-haven holdings in Treasuries and German Bunds
on a drop in Greek debt yields following news that Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras reorganized his team that has been
negotiating with international lenders.
The reshuffle is seen a move by Athens to obtain fresh funds
in exchange for domestic reforms before it runs out of cash in
June.
"Greece remains a concern and we are seeing choppiness from
overseas markets affecting U.S. yields a bit," Rehling said.
Greek 10-year yields fell almost half a
percentage point to 12.12 percent, which was not far from near
2-1/2 year peaks as a deal between the cash-strapped nation and
its creditors remains elusive.
Lower peripheral euro zone yields led to modest selling in
low-risk U.S. and German government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down
4/32 in price for a yield of 1.933 percent, up 1.6 basis points
from Friday, while their German counterparts were
down 5 basis points in price for a yield of 0.16 percent, up a
tad from Friday.
In the "when-issued" sector, traders expected the two-year
notes due in April 2017 to fetch a yield of
0.5480 percent, which would be the lowest in three months.
The Treasury Department will release the results of the
two-year auction shortly after 1 p.m. (1300 GMT).
It will sell $15 billion in two-year floating-rate notes and
$35 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday and $29
billion in seven-year debt on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)