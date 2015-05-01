* Treasuries lost 0.53 pct in April after March
gains-Barclays
* Car sales, ISM factory, U. Mich consumer sentiment data on
tap
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 1 The U.S. Treasuries market
resumed its recent decline on Friday with benchmark yields
holding below seven-week highs ahead of data on domestic
manufacturing, car sales and consumer sentiment.
U.S. government debt had a poor April as investors pared
their holdings on heavy debt supply and less pessimism about
Europe that reduced the safe-haven allure of Treasuries, German
Bunds and British gilts.
U.S. Treasuries lost 0.53 percent in April, following a 0.63
percent gain in March, an index compiled by Barclays showed.
Longer-dated issues that mature in 20 years and beyond
suffered the steepest fall with a 3.42 percent drop, the third
steepest monthly loss in the past two years.
The selling in Treasuries was mitigated by the view the
Federal Reserve will refrain from raising interest rates at its
next meeting in June due to almost no economic growth in the
first quarter and inflation still running below its 2 percent
target.
Most analysts expect the U.S. central bank will not end its
near zero interest policy until September at the earliest.
"June is off the table," said James Camp, managing director
of fixed income at Eagle Asset Management in St. Petersburg,
Florida.
Investors and Fed policy-makers will be attuned to signs of
an economic upturn after a measly 0.2 percent growth in the
first three months.
At 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the Institute for Supply Management
will release its monthly index on national factory activity,
which analysts forecast likely edged up to 52.0 in April from
51.5 in March.
At the same time, University of Michigan will report on the
final April reading of its consumer sentiment index which likely
held steady at 96.0 from an initial figure of 95.9.
Throughout the day, car makers will release April vehicle
sales figures whose total analysts projected to come in at
annualized rate of 16.9 million units, slower than March's 17.15
million unit rate.
In early U.S. trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes was up 2.3 basis points at 2.067
percent after hitting the highest in nearly seven weeks at 2.110
percent on Thursday.
The 30-year Treasury bond yield rose 2.5 basis
points to 2.777 percent, below a seven-week high of 2.813
percent set on Thursday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)