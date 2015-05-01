* Treasuries lost 0.53 pct in April after March gains-Barclays * Car sales, ISM factory, U. Mich consumer sentiment data on tap By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 1 The U.S. Treasuries market resumed its recent decline on Friday with benchmark yields holding below seven-week highs ahead of data on domestic manufacturing, car sales and consumer sentiment. U.S. government debt had a poor April as investors pared their holdings on heavy debt supply and less pessimism about Europe that reduced the safe-haven allure of Treasuries, German Bunds and British gilts. U.S. Treasuries lost 0.53 percent in April, following a 0.63 percent gain in March, an index compiled by Barclays showed. Longer-dated issues that mature in 20 years and beyond suffered the steepest fall with a 3.42 percent drop, the third steepest monthly loss in the past two years. The selling in Treasuries was mitigated by the view the Federal Reserve will refrain from raising interest rates at its next meeting in June due to almost no economic growth in the first quarter and inflation still running below its 2 percent target. Most analysts expect the U.S. central bank will not end its near zero interest policy until September at the earliest. "June is off the table," said James Camp, managing director of fixed income at Eagle Asset Management in St. Petersburg, Florida. Investors and Fed policy-makers will be attuned to signs of an economic upturn after a measly 0.2 percent growth in the first three months. At 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the Institute for Supply Management will release its monthly index on national factory activity, which analysts forecast likely edged up to 52.0 in April from 51.5 in March. At the same time, University of Michigan will report on the final April reading of its consumer sentiment index which likely held steady at 96.0 from an initial figure of 95.9. Throughout the day, car makers will release April vehicle sales figures whose total analysts projected to come in at annualized rate of 16.9 million units, slower than March's 17.15 million unit rate. In early U.S. trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up 2.3 basis points at 2.067 percent after hitting the highest in nearly seven weeks at 2.110 percent on Thursday. The 30-year Treasury bond yield rose 2.5 basis points to 2.777 percent, below a seven-week high of 2.813 percent set on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)