(Adds comment, updates prices)
* U.S. 30-Year Treasury bond yield hits 5 month high
* Short-dated Treasuries modestly lower in thin volume
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Monday, with the long-end of the curve suffering the most of the
sell-off and extending the prior week's declines amid low
trading volumes because of holidays in Tokyo and London.
The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond fell 1-1/32 points in price,
sending the yield to a five-month high of 2.8850 percent.
Analysts said a combination of factors affected the 30-year
Treasury, including negative yields in Europe and a drop in
demand for new bonds, plus hints of rising wage inflation in the
United States.
"The German (five-year) auction last week failed and the
reason is diminishing investor demand. They seem to be fighting
against that negative yield and the effects have been
reverberating along the curves in Germany and in the U.S.," said
Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital
Markets in Chicago.
"Add in the question of whether investors will buy at such
low yields and then include slightly elevated (U.S.) labor
costs, the 30-year seems to be the pressure point with
diminished demand," he said.
Investors looked past a report showing new orders for U.S.
factory goods had their biggest increase in eight months in
March, rising 2.1 percent versus forecasts for a 2.0 percent
gain.
"We're coming off last week's highs (in yields) but on very
light volumes. I think the market is looking for some stability
and toward Friday's payrolls data," said Justin Lederer, an
interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
The rest of the week holds reports on business activity in
the critical services sector, the ADP national employment
report, weekly jobless claims and finally the Labor Department's
non-farm payrolls report for April on Friday.
Recent U.S. economic data have shown a moderating growth
rate, injecting some doubt as to when the U.S. Federal Reserve
will finally lift interest rates off of their zero-bound level.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell 7/32 of a point in
price on Monday, nudging the yield up to 2.14 percent
. The yield is off its earlier seven-week high.
While Tokyo is closed for the Golden Week holidays and
London's market is shuttered for the early May bank holiday,
trading in continental Europe has the German bund yield rising
above 0.40 percent as deflation fears ease.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Chizu
Nomiyama and Paul Simao)