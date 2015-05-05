* U.S. yields getting pull from rising German rates
* U.S. 30-year Treasury bond yield at 2015 high
* Long investors seen trimming holdings
* Eyes on U.S. jobs report on Friday
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, May 5 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Tuesday, pushing yields on benchmark 10-year notes to near
two-month highs after stronger- than-expected services sector
data portrayed the U.S. economy as rebounding from winter
sluggishness.
Yields on 30-year bonds rose to 2015 highs in another down
day for Treasuries, whose prices have slumped over the last
seven sessions amid light volumes, soft demand for new bonds,
and rising yields on German government bonds.
The selling on Tuesday, often by traders winding down
Treasury positions as inflation pressures show signs of
quickening, accelerated after the Institute for Supply
Management said its services index rose to 57.8 last month from
56.5 in March. Analysts had been looking for a reading of 56.2,
according to a Reuters survey.
"That was better than forecast," said Anthony Valeri,
fixed-income strategist at LPL Financial in San Diego. "But
fundamentals aside, what you are seeing here is investors who
are too long on Treasuries being forced to sell."
Some traders were positioning ahead of Friday's
closely-watched U.S. jobs report, a potentially market-moving
event that may influence U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers
readying to end near-zero interest rate policies.
Others are shifting cash to Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities (TIPS) as U.S. and European data indicate inflation
pressures are gaining traction.
Shortly before the ISM report, an investor placed a large
trade in June 2016 Eurodollar futures that was 112 standard
deviations from the normal volume in any one-minute period going
back three months.
"People are not pricing in enough for the Fed," said Tom
Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. "Someone
decided that the front-end is too rich."
The U.S. 10-year Treasury note was last off
14/32 to yield 2.1853 percent after rising as high as 2.201
percent, a level last seen on March 10.
The long bond was off 26/32 in price to yield
2.9113 percent, near a session high last seen on Dec. 8.
Early trading in U.S. government debt on Tuesday was choppy
and included a short-lived turn-up in prices after the
government reported the U.S. trade deficit surged to its widest
level in nearly 6-1/2 years in March as imports rebounded from a
labor dispute at key West Coast ports.
"The data we got this morning was really pretty poor,
suggesting that GDP is going to be revised lower," said Tom
Simons, money market economist at Jefferies LLC.
