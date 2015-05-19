* Upbeat U.S. housing data revive Fed rate hike expectations
* Corporate supply adds selling pressure in Treasuries
* U.S. bonds gain earlier on ECB hint on asset purchase
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 19 Encouraging housing starts data
and a bulge of corporate bond supply knocked U.S. Treasuries
prices lower for a second day on Tuesday.
Traders reduced their bond holdings on news that domestic
home builders broke ground at the fastest pace in nearly 7-1/2
years in April, which revived expectations the Federal Reserve
may increase interest rates later this year.
"This morning's market action was driven by a pretty good
housing starts number," said Stanley Sun, interest rate
strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.
A growing supply of corporate bonds added selling pressure
on Treasuries, propelling their yields closer to the 5-1/2 month
peaks seen last week.
Investment-grade companies raised $18 billion in the debt
market on Monday with more on the way this week, according to
IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Earlier, the U.S. government debt market rose with gains in
European bonds after Benoit Coeure, a top European Central Bank
official, said it would pick up its bond purchases in May and
June due to slow market activity in July and August.
The step-up in purchases for ECB's 1.1-trillion-euro
quantitative easing program that began in March came as Greece
and its creditors are still seeking terms for a deal that will
unlock more cash for the debt-laden nation.
The yield on German 10-year Bunds was down 2
basis points at 0.633 percent, while the yield on 10-year Greek
sovereign bonds retreated from a 2-1/2 week high to
11.18 percent.
In early U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
were down 19/32 in price to yield 2.297 percent, up
7 basis points from late on Monday.
The 30-year bond was 1-12/32 points lower,
yielding 3.088 percent, up 7 basis points on the day.
A week ago, 10-year and 30-year yields reached 5-1/2 month
peaks at 2.366 percent and 3.128 percent, respectively,
according to Reuters data.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)