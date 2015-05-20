* Greece debt concerns rekindle safety bids for bonds * European yields fall on ECB plan to speed up bond purchases * Month-end portfolio buying raises bets on lower yields * Nearly $40 bln corporate bonds sold so far this week-IFR By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 20 Most U.S. Treasuries prices were higher on Wednesday, as concerns about Greece's ability to meet its debt payments renewed safe-haven demand for bonds ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's record of its April policy meeting. Investors will look to the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's April 28-29 policy meeting for clues as to when the U.S. central bank might end its near-zero interest rate policy. The FOMC minutes are set for release at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). Prices for U.S. government debt, which had fallen during the past two sessions, rose in step with the European bond market, which was spurred by the European Central Bank's plan to accelerate its bond purchases in May and June, traders said. "The market bounce is driven in part on worries Greece can't make its June debt payment, so there's a flight-to-safety story out there," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. Nikos Filis, a parliamentary speaker for Greece's ruling leftist Syriza party told local television the cash-strapped government will be unable to make its debt payment to the International Monetary Fund due on June 5 without a deal with the country's creditors. Filis' statement stoked jitters that Greece is at risk of default, a scenario that could ripple across financial markets. Anxiety over the situation in Greece was mitigated by the ECB plan to step up its 1.1 trillion euro quantitative easing program, which pushed euro zone yields lower, analysts said. The yield on 10-year German Bunds fell over 2 basis points to 0.586 percent, further removing it from the year's peak of 0.796 percent seen 1-1/2 weeks ago. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 3/32 in price to yield 2.250 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Tuesday. Traders were pinning hopes for further retracement in yields from the recent bond market sell-off on month-end portfolio buying and a slowdown in corporate bond issuance. The duration of Barclays' widely followed Treasuries market index is expected to extend by 0.13 year in June, a bit more than average. That means fund managers who benchmark their bond portfolios to the Barclays index would add longer-dated Treasuries to conform with the expected duration extension. Meanwhile, analysts anticipate that a tapering in corporate bond supply will alleviate selling pressure on Treasuries. Companies raised $38 billion in the U.S. corporate bond market on Monday and Tuesday, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. (Editing by Paul Simao)