* Greece debt concerns rekindle safety bids for bonds
* European yields fall on ECB plan to speed up bond
purchases
* Month-end portfolio buying raises bets on lower yields
* Nearly $40 bln corporate bonds sold so far this week-IFR
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 20 Most U.S. Treasuries prices
were higher on Wednesday, as concerns about Greece's ability to
meet its debt payments renewed safe-haven demand for bonds ahead
of the release of the Federal Reserve's record of its April
policy meeting.
Investors will look to the minutes from the Federal Open
Market Committee's April 28-29 policy meeting for clues as to
when the U.S. central bank might end its near-zero interest rate
policy.
The FOMC minutes are set for release at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).
Prices for U.S. government debt, which had fallen during the
past two sessions, rose in step with the European bond market,
which was spurred by the European Central Bank's plan to
accelerate its bond purchases in May and June, traders said.
"The market bounce is driven in part on worries Greece can't
make its June debt payment, so there's a flight-to-safety story
out there," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency
trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York.
Nikos Filis, a parliamentary speaker for Greece's ruling
leftist Syriza party told local television the cash-strapped
government will be unable to make its debt payment to the
International Monetary Fund due on June 5 without a deal with
the country's creditors.
Filis' statement stoked jitters that Greece is at risk of
default, a scenario that could ripple across financial markets.
Anxiety over the situation in Greece was mitigated by the
ECB plan to step up its 1.1 trillion euro quantitative easing
program, which pushed euro zone yields lower, analysts said.
The yield on 10-year German Bunds fell over 2
basis points to 0.586 percent, further removing it from the
year's peak of 0.796 percent seen 1-1/2 weeks ago.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 3/32
in price to yield 2.250 percent, down 1 basis point from late on
Tuesday.
Traders were pinning hopes for further retracement in yields
from the recent bond market sell-off on month-end portfolio
buying and a slowdown in corporate bond issuance.
The duration of Barclays' widely followed Treasuries market
index is expected to extend by 0.13 year in June, a bit more
than average. That means fund managers who benchmark their bond
portfolios to the Barclays index would add longer-dated
Treasuries to conform with the expected duration extension.
Meanwhile, analysts anticipate that a tapering in corporate
bond supply will alleviate selling pressure on Treasuries.
Companies raised $38 billion in the U.S. corporate bond
market on Monday and Tuesday, according to IFR, a Thomson
Reuters unit.
(Editing by Paul Simao)