* Disappointing data raise doubts about U.S. economy
* U.S. sells $13 bln 10-year TIPS to solid demand
* Fed's Yellen, April U.S. consumer price data on tap
* U.S. bond market to close early Friday, shut Monday
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 21 U.S. Treasuries yields declined
on Thursday as a batch of disappointing economic reports revived
worries about the U.S. economy and prompted further questions
whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this
year.
An exit of bearish bond bets in advance of a government
report on consumer prices in April and an economic speech from
Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Friday further pushed a drop in
yields, with the 30-year falling below 3 percent, analysts said.
Weaker-than-expected data on existing home sales, the
manufacturing sector and U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity
came a day after the central bank signaled a June rate hike is
doubtful following an anemic first-quarter.
"There were fears about a sharp spring recovery, but the
data haven't rebounded smartly," said Robert Tipp, chief
investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New
Jersey.
Fed policy-makers at their April 28-29 meeting said they
would like to see further economic improvement to decide on
ending their near-zero interest rate policy stand, according to
minutes released on Wednesday.
While most Wall Street economists forecast the Fed will
raise rates by year-end, many of them said the Fed may postpone
such a move until 2016 if more weak data surface.
Treasuries yields also declined on an emergence of month-end
portfolio buying tied to an expected adjustment of a widely
followed Treasuries market index that includes more longer-dated
issues, analysts said.
On light trading volume, benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were up 17/32 in price with a yield of 2.188
percent, down 6 basis points from Wednesday.
The 30-year bond was up 1-14/32 in price,
yielding 2.976 percent, down 7.5 basis points.
Selling pressure on Treasuries from the domestic corporate
bond sector also eased heading into a three-day U.S. holiday
weekend.
The U.S. bond market will close at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on
Friday, and stay shut on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day
holiday.
More than $42 billion worth of investment-grade corporate
bonds have been sold so far this week, putting May on pace as a
record month for issuance, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.
Less corporate supply likely bolstered interest in the $13
billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities (TIPS), analysts said.
Prior to the end of Friday's shortened session, traders will
await for a likely muted April reading on the consumer price
index, which economists forecast likely rose 0.1 percent
.
(Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)