* April core price rise revives bets on Fed rate hike * Fed's Yellen to speak on economy at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) * Lack of Greek debt deal underpins safety bids for bonds * U.S. bond market to close early ahead of 3-day weekend By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday as a stronger-than-expected rise in core consumer prices in April revived expectations inflation may approach the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target later this year. If this price upturn persists, it would allow the U.S. central bank to consider ending its near-zero interest rate policy sooner this year than previously thought, analysts said. The government's gauge on core consumer goods prices that exclude volatile energy and food prices rose by 0.3 percent last month, more than the 0.2 percent forecast by economists. This lifted the year-over-year rise in core inflation to 1.8 percent, its highest since October. "This enables the Fed to move rates higher incrementally sooner. They have less room to wait," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. The yield rise was capped by a perception the April core price increase was largely driven by a 0.7 percent jump in medical care expenses even as gasoline costs fell sharply. Moreover, the absence of a deal between Greece and its lenders stoked worries of a default by the cash-strapped nation and safety demand for low-risk U.S. government debt. A Greek government spokesman said on Friday Greece still expects to clinch a cash-for-reform deal in time so it could meet its debt payments in June. Also, there was uncertainty over a speech at 1:00 p.m. (1300 GMT) by Fed Chair Janet Yellen on the U.S. economy. Traders largely don't expect surprises on monetary policy and economic assessment from Yellen following mildly dovish April 28-29 policy minutes on Wednesday and ahead of a three-day weekend. The U.S. bond market will close early at 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT), and stay shut on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. On light trading volume, benchmark 10-year Treasuries were 5/32 in price with a yield of 2.206 percent, up 2 basis points from Thursday's close. Two-year Treasuries yield, which is sensitive to change in traders' view on Fed policy, climbed 4 basis points to 0.618 percent. In the inflation debt market, the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries notes grew to 1.92 percent, the widest in 2-1/2 weeks, according to Tradeweb. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)