* Greece worries rekindle safety bids for U.S. bonds * U.S. to sell $58 bln 3-year, 10-year, 30-year debt * Heavy corporate supply seen capping Treasuries demand By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Monday with benchmark yields retreating from seven-month highs as concerns about Greece and its ability to avert default renewed safehaven demand for low-risk government debt. Greece and its creditors have not reached a deal so the cash-strapped nation could obtain more funds. Greece delayed a 300 million euro payment to the International Monetary Fund last week and rattled investors on Friday when its Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' outright rejected a proposal from lenders. Athens struck a more conciliatory tone on Monday, giving some hopes that an agreement may be obtained by the end of June. "Greece is clearly a big issue. People are watching and waiting," said John Herrmann, an interest rates strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA Inc. in New York. Greece-related safety bids provided a respite for the U.S. bond market that came off its worst week in three months. A surprisingly strong payrolls report in May spurred selling in Treasuries on May, resulting in 10-year yields to book their largest single-week increase in nearly two years. The drop in yields will likely be limited as investors seek to reduce their Treasuries holdings in anticipation of this week's supply. The Treasury Department will sell a combined $58 billion in three-year, 10-year and 30-year securities, starting Tuesday. Investors also face plenty of choices from the higher-yielding corporate bond sector, analysts said. Companies are expected to sell about $30 billion in investment-grade debt this year, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. In early U.S. trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded at 2.336 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Friday. It hit 2.442 percent on Friday, which was the high since early October, according to Tradeweb. The 30-year bond yield declined by about 3 basis points to 3.084 percent, while the five-year yield fell 4 basis points to 1.699 percent. (Editing by Andrew Hay)